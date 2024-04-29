bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Update

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,773.0 days.

bioMérieux Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $105.67 on Monday. bioMérieux has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $115.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.24.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

