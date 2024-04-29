Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $62,520.12

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,231.13 billion and approximately $890.07 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $62,520.12 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00727287 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00055822 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00103605 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,691,731 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
