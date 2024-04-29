Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.0 days.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
Shares of Bitcoin Group stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. Bitcoin Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
