Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLKLF remained flat at $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Featured Articles

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

