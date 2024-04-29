Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blue Chip Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day moving average is $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

