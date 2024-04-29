Blue Chip Partners LLC Invests $113,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Generac by 3.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,172,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,151,000 after purchasing an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Generac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,812 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 42.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $141.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.21. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.