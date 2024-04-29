Blue Chip Partners LLC Invests $351,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $133.49 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

