Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,134,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $731.61 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $672.88 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $823.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $803.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

