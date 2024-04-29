Blue Chip Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Chip Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,350,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of RTX by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RTX by 8,331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,766,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,344 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,143 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.27.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $103.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 92.55%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.