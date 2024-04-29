Blue Chip Partners LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Blue Chip Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of EQWL stock opened at $91.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $617.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $95.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.16.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

