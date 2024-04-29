Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDCO opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 91.40%. The firm had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

