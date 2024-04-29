Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 274,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Bolloré Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BOIVF opened at $6.60 on Monday. Bolloré has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $6.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.
About Bolloré
