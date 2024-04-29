Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 274,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Bolloré Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOIVF opened at $6.60 on Monday. Bolloré has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $6.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

Get Bolloré alerts:

About Bolloré

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.