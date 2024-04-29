Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) vs. Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Financial Comparison

Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universe Pharmaceuticals and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universe Pharmaceuticals $32.31 million 0.24 -$6.16 million N/A N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics $7.88 million 5.37 -$69.20 million ($1.83) -0.61

Universe Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universe Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Universe Pharmaceuticals and Bolt Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 530.63%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Universe Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Universe Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% of Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universe Pharmaceuticals and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universe Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics -878.58% -51.18% -37.81%

Summary

Universe Pharmaceuticals beats Bolt Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications. The company also distributes and sells third-party products, including biomedical drugs, medical instruments, traditional Chinese medicine pieces, and dietary supplements. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, clinics, and drugstore chains. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Ji'An, China. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC operates as a subsidiary of Sununion Holding Group Limited.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

