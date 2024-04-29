Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Booking by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,521.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,547.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,388.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

