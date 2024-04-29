Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.5 days.

Shares of BRRDF stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. Borregaard ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Borregaard ASA engages in the development, production, and marketing of specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment develops, produces, and sells biopolymers for various applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

