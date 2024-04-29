Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.5 days.
Borregaard ASA Price Performance
Shares of BRRDF stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. Borregaard ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.
Borregaard ASA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Borregaard ASA
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.