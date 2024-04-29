Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $596,000 Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 95.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 38,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

