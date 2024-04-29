Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

VIG stock opened at $177.44 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.