Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,916 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CGGO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.22. 71,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,434. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

