Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 31,845 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $120,780,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after buying an additional 216,582 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,825,000 after buying an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128,736 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $44.16 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

