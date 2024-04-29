Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.0% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

