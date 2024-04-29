Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,179,000 after buying an additional 671,409 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,134,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 653,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after buying an additional 342,752 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,729,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,145,000 after purchasing an additional 280,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,514,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.