Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $18.52 on Monday, hitting $186.81. 65,032,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,730,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.04 and its 200 day moving average is $207.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $595.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.