Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $2.64 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $258.35 million, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,299,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

