Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,365,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

