Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target to $3.00

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.92. 44,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 127,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 3.81% of T2 Biosystems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

