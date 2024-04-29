Canadian Utilities Limited (CU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.453 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$30.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$28.13 and a 12-month high of C$39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.76.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of C$974.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3547141 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total value of C$1,544,530.92. Company insiders own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.29.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

