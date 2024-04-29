Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.88.

CAT traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $347.58. 246,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

