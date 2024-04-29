Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.03 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $51.13. 350,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

