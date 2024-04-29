Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $2,981,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.02. 179,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

