Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 795.0% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $203.13. The stock had a trading volume of 373,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,092. The stock has a market cap of $168.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

