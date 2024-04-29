Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.1% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

SSO stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.22. 514,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,579. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $77.96.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

