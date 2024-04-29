Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.24. 55,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.