Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 700 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 33.3% during the third quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.37. 3,608,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,341,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.43. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $130.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,890 shares of company stock valued at $29,738,667. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.