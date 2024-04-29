Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $560.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.0 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

In other Carter’s news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

