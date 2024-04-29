Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $292.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $297.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $254.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

