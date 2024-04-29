Citigroup Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $210.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

Shares of AAPL traded up $5.63 on Monday, hitting $174.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,258,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,903,074. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,461,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $829,240,000 after buying an additional 279,311 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

