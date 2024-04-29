Citigroup Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to “Buy”

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $93.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. UBS Group raised their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.62.

SHOP opened at $71.33 on Monday. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 792.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Shopify by 42.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 11.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Shopify by 82.6% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 107.5% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Shopify by 15.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

