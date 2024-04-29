Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $3.06

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $3.22. Conduent shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 683,642 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Conduent Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,813,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 393,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,629,000 after purchasing an additional 48,742 shares during the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Conduent by 278.8% during the third quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 578,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 425,847 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Conduent by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

