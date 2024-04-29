Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,529 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,529 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $12,131,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,933,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 45,588 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $182.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.99 and a 12-month high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.