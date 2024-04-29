Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Science Applications International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 30,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $129.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.63.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

