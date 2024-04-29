Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,244 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $236.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.26 and a beta of 3.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 532,208 shares of company stock worth $99,652,403. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

