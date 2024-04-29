Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,029 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 81,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 27.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 139,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 233,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

