Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APP. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 522,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AppLovin by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 927,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 435,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $73.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $67.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815 in the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

