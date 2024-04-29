Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $280,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,301 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $354.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.76 and its 200 day moving average is $256.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.49 and a fifty-two week high of $369.53.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.