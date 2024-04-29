Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $203.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.15 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

