Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $570,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 741,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,037.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 352,237 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $289.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.48 and a 200-day moving average of $219.53. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

