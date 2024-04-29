Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $94.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.47. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 147.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 381.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

