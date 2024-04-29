Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $96.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at $134,099,662.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

