CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW) Short Interest Up 60.9% in April

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CONX Price Performance
CONXW stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. CONX has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.
CONX Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CONX
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.