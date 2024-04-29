CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW) Short Interest Up 60.9% in April

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CONX Price Performance

CONXW stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. CONX has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.