Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

